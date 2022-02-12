Local business owner sponsoring pet adoptions this weekend at Woods

Giovanni DeGarimore, owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market, honors his late dog Tyson, who he adopted from Woods

– Woods Humane Society announced on Friday that longtime Woods supporter Giovanni DeGarimore, owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay, had to recently say goodbye to “the best dog he ever had,” that he adopted from Woods, and is now sponsoring adoption fees for all adult animals this weekend in honor of Tyson. DeGarimore adopted Tyson from Woods 13 years ago.

Woods Humane Society’s main location is at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo. They also have a cat adoption center in Atascadero. For more information about Woods and available animals for adoption, click here.

