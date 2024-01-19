Local cafe exhibiting the work of local artist Dan Gregory

Featured art available for purchase

– Odyssey Café is currently hosting an art exhibit by the Paso Robles Art Association, running until the end of February. The exhibit features the distinctive art of Dan Gregory, known for his career in painting numerous murals, architectural fine finishes, decorative painting, Trompe L’Oeil, and signage work. Alongside Gregory’s work, the exhibit includes pieces by photographer Nily Harel, watercolorist Betty Scanlan, and pastel artist Pricissa White.

“Dan Gregory’s artwork is very bold and brightens up our dining area,” said Anna Rodriguez, co-owner of Odyssey. “We are thankful to the owners of Odyssey, Anna and Carmelo Rodriguez, for supporting art in Paso Robles,” adds Kristene Thompson, the newly appointed president of the Paso Robles Art Association. “We also invite people to visit the art association’s gallery inside Studios on the Park.”

Exhibits by the Paso Robles Art Association at Odyssey Café change every two months, with the featured art available for purchase.

The Paso Robles Art Association, initially founded in 1949 as the Paso Robles Art Guild, was incorporated in 1973. The association collaborates with its members and the community to enhance awareness and appreciation of art through education, community outreach, and art displays. Actively promoting art exhibits, classes, lectures, and workshops, and offering members’ art for sale in their gallery, the association encourages artists and art enthusiasts to engage and thrive in a creative, supportive community. Their gallery is situated within Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine Street, in historic Paso Robles. The Paso Robles Art Association operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

