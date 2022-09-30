Local casino announces reopening of Craft Paso restaurant with live entertainment

Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Vintage Vibes performing

– The Paso Robles Casino is hosting a grand reopening of its Craft Paso restaurant and bar. Live music, new menu items, and craft beverages will be served today and Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

“We look forward to seeing old and new friends alike,” says general manager Rob Fash.

Friday’s music is presented by Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Saturday features Vintage Vibes. The music starts at 7 p.m. D’Anbino’s Winery will serve featured wines that will pair nicely with new menu items.

The restaurant and full bar are located at 1144 Black Oak Dr. in Paso Robles. Casino games are currently closed pending state license renewal.

