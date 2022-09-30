Paso Robles News|Friday, September 30, 2022
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Local casino announces reopening of Craft Paso restaurant with live entertainment
  • Follow Us!

Local casino announces reopening of Craft Paso restaurant with live entertainment 

Posted: 6:52 am, September 30, 2022 by News Staff

Paso-Robles-Casino

Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Vintage Vibes performing

– The Paso Robles Casino is hosting a grand reopening of its Craft Paso restaurant and bar. Live music, new menu items, and craft beverages will be served today and Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

“We look forward to seeing old and new friends alike,” says general manager Rob Fash.

Friday’s music is presented by Bob Santa Cruz Family Band and Saturday features Vintage Vibes. The music starts at 7 p.m. D’Anbino’s Winery will serve featured wines that will pair nicely with new menu items.

The restaurant and full bar are located at 1144 Black Oak Dr. in Paso Robles. Casino games are currently closed pending state license renewal.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.