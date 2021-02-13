Local chapter of the NAACP hosting virtual town hall for President’s Day

–The NAACP of San Luis Obispo County will hold a virtual town hall addressing “truth, civility, and reconciliation in civic and public life,” on Monday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Panelists will include Judge Matthew Guerrero, San Luis City Council Member Erica Stewart and Rev. Stephen Vines, President NAACP SLO County Branch. The event will be moderated by Professor Zachery McKiernan and Defense Attorney Madeleine Nantz.

“The three concepts that we will be discussing, are the topics of our time,” says Rev. Vines.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation, with more than 2200 units and branches across the nation, along with over two million activists. Their mission is to “secure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.”

For more information or to sign up for the event, call (805) 619-5354 Email: naacpslocity@gmail.com or visit naacpslocty.org.

Share this post!

email

Related