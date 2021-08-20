Local chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars accepting scholarship applications

Local schoolchildren encouraged to apply

–The Veterans of Foreign Wars 2814 in Atascadero is now accepting entries from local schoolchildren for a variety of annual scholarships that award as high as $30,000 at the national level.

The 2021-22 scholarship contests include Patriot’s Pen (essay writing contest open to grades 6-8), Voice of Democracy (audio-essay contest open to grades 9-12), Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest (art contest open to grades 9-12), and Illustrating America (art contest open to grades 1-8).

Scholarships are open to students enrolled in public, private, parochial or a home study program in the U.S. Applicants must be a California resident and a U.S. citizen or U.S. national but do not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate. Submissions must be made to a local VFW Post in order to be eligible for district, department or national awards. Local awards are also provided by VFW 2814.

Visit www.vfwpost2814.org for specific deadlines, rules and required applications for each scholarship.

Submissions can be sent to the VFW Auxiliary 2814 by email to vfwauxiliary2814@gmail.com or by mail to 9555 Morro Road, Atascadero, CA 93422 Attn: Kathy Strang, Scholarship Committee.

About the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2814

VFW 2814 is a non-profit organization comprised of veterans of foreign wars and their families who are dedicated to serving, caring for and supporting other veterans and their families in San Luis Obispo County and beyond. Learn more at www.vfwpost2814.org.

About the VFW Auxiliary 2814

Members of the VFW Auxiliary 2814 are immediate relatives of VFW-eligible U.S. veterans and are dedicated to the service, care and support of veterans and their families in San Luis Obispo County and beyond. Nationally, the VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations and our members are the relatives of those who have served in overseas combat.

There are nearly a million members nationwide who volunteer millions of hours and fundraise millions of dollars for charitable projects that benefit veterans, military service personnel and their families. Members also assist the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families, and provide nearly a million volunteer hours in the VA medical system each year.

Learn more at vfwauxiliary.org.

