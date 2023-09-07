Local chef earns master’s degree from Culinary Institute of America

Wiesinger joins a list of graduates such as author and chef, Anthony Bourdain, Iron Chef Cat Cora, and Sommelier turned Winemaker, Rajat Parr

– Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ announces the completion of a graduate program by local chef Jeff Wiesinger, who has earned a master’s of professional studies degree in wine and beverage management from the Culinary Institute of America.

Founded in 1946, the Culinary Institute of America has campuses in Hyde Park, New York; San Antonio, Tex.; and Napa Valley, Calif. It is known for producing graduates who shape the food, wine, and beverage business. Wiesinger joins a notable list of CIA alumni including graduates such as author and chef, Anthony Bourdain, Iron Chef Cat Cora, and Sommelier turned Winemaker, Rajat Parr.

Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ is the result of Chef Jeff’s 30-year career in the food & beverage industry. His academic journey includes graduating Cum Laude from Johnson & Wales University with a bachelor’s degree in food service management in 2001 and earning an associate’s degree in culinary arts in 1999.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to bring a deeper level of knowledge and creativity to our guests at Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, through our award-winning food and our enhanced beverage program,” Jeff said. “Through the help of my wonderful wife, Kathleen, and our fabulous restaurant staff, I was able to dedicate the time necessary to complete this graduate degree program. It is truly a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement, and delivering the highest quality dining experience, that I was able to accomplish this long-time goal.”

