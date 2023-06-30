Local chef launches Latin-inspired ‘pop-up dinner experience’

Club SupSup events to be held the last Wednesday of the month

– Local chef Candice Custodio has introduced a new pop-up dinner experience to the Central Coast, Club SupSup, taking place countywide on the last Wednesday of every month.

Custodio spearheads the project, a Latin-inspired Supper Club that offers a distinctive dining encounter. With a limited capacity of only eight seats, the club features a rotating menu influenced by Custodio’s Latin heritage.

Club SupSup collaborates with various businesses across the county to host its events. Past and future hosts include Kindred Oak Farm, Paso Robles Wine Merchant, Carbon 6 Wine Bar, and Templeton’s new Club Car Bar.

Each event, commencing at 6 p.m., showcases a unique menu with five courses. Attendees are greeted with a welcome pour of wine and enjoy an intimate setting, enabling them to mingle with other community members and engage in one-on-one interactions with the chef. Ticket prices range from $75 to $95, and guests are given priority access to purchase tickets for upcoming events.

To acquire tickets, individuals can visit ClubSupSup.com or follow Club SupSup and Chef Candice on Instagram.

Aside from Club SupSup, Chef Candice can be found serving as a private chef or showcasing her culinary expertise at Kindred Oak Farm, as a team member at Paso Wine Merchant, and occasionally at Junction Restaurant in North County. Additionally, viewers may recognize her from Season 51, Episode 7 of the Food Network’s Chopped.

