Local child molestation suspect found, arrested in Montana

David Paul Wilson, 41, suspected of abusing multiple victims over several years

– Last Thursday, a local man who was wanted in San Luis Obispo County for multiple counts of child molestation was located in Montana and is now in custody in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

An arrest warrant was issued on April 29, 2021, for David Paul Wilson for multiple charges of sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. It’s believed the abuse happened during the span of several years and involved multiple victims.

Wilson fled the area before the arrest warrant was issued and was unable to be located.

On July 28 of this year, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that David Wilson was living in the Helena, Montana area. Various details about the subject were obtained which confirmed the subject was Wilson.

Wilson was taken into custody by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office on July 30. He was later brought back to San Luis Obispo County on Aug. 17.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Wilson and transporting him back to this jurisdiction.

