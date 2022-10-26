Local church hosting free Halloween costume photoshoot

Popular ‘Trunk or Treat’ event slated for Sunday, Oct. 30

– Highlands Church in Paso Robles will be hosting a Halloween Costume Fun Photo Shoot at this year’s Trunk or Treat event. Kids and adults of all ages will have an opportunity to get their costume photo taken in front of a green screen and superimposed on one of several different fun backgrounds.

“We are all about helping people step into their dreams,” said James Baird, Lead Pastor of Highlands Church. “Taking these green screen pictures and placing them in front of a fun background will spur their creativity and help them see that maybe their bigger dreams really are possible.”

Trunk or Treat started in 2020 and this year is being hosted by the U.S. Army Recruiting Station. The event will feature approximately 60 decorated cars handing out candy, a haunted army tent, face painting, and prizes for the best Halloween costume and best car decorations.

The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Highlands Plaza located at 215 Oak Hill Road in Paso Robles.

For more information contact the church at (805) 226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org.

