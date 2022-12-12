Paso Robles News|Monday, December 12, 2022
Snow and sledding coming to town for New Year’s Eve celebration 

Posted: 6:45 am, December 12, 2022

2023 noon years eve paso robles

Local church hosting ‘Noon Years Eve Celebration’

– Highlands Church in Paso Robles will be hosting a free, family-friendly celebration on Dec. 31 for “Noon Years Eve.” The event will ring in 2023 with an opportunity for kids and families to sled down a snow hill created by the church.

Kids of all ages will be provided with a sled and an opportunity to ride the hill from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. At noon, there will be a countdown to celebrate the new year.

Tip: Attendees should bring a pair of gloves for those planning to play in the snow.

Highlands Church is located at 215 Oak Hill Road, in Paso Robles.

For more information click here. 

 

