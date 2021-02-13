Local cities report increase in catalytic converter thefts

–Local police departments are reporting an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the past month. In the past week, the Morro Bay Police Department received seven reports of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

But Morro Bay is not the only city in San Luis Obispo County seeing an uptick in these thefts. The San Luis Obispo Police Department reports that since Jan. 1 there were 12 catalytic converters stolen in the city, including eight from Hondas (six from Honda Elements), two from Toyotas, one from a Ford, and one from a Jeep.

The converters are being stolen because of the high value of some of the precious metals used to manufacture them, police say. And, it only takes a thief about three minutes to steal one.

What does a catalytic converter do?

Required in all gasoline cars and trucks sold in the United States since 1975, the converters have a honeycomb-like interior – coated with precious metals like palladium, rhodium, and platinum – that scrubs the worst toxic pollutants from the car’s exhaust.

Why is there an increase in these thefts here locally?

The reason for these thefts is a direct result of an increase in demand for the precious metals inside of the catalytic converters. A global trend toward stricter automobile emissions rules and the effects of the pandemic on the mining in South Africa, a major producer of rhodium, has limited the supply causing the price of these precious metals to drastically increase.

How can I protect my vehicle from these thefts?

To protect your vehicle from this kind of theft, park inside your home garage if possible, police say. If garage parking isn’t available, use driveway motion-sensing lights, install security cameras, or park in well-lit areas. Additional steps that can be taken include having the VIN number etched on the converter. Some people have gone so far as having steel plates bolted over the top of the converter onto the frame, police say. Consult a mechanic for this type of service.

If you see or hear suspicious activity, like a Sawzall hacking away at 2 a.m., and see criminal behavior, call your local police department or 911. The cost to replace a converter ranges between $1700 and $3000 plus the hassle and misery.

Why do thieves target vehicles like the Toyota Prius?

Toyota Prius converters fetch a higher price because their gasoline engines aren’t in as much use, and so it can take longer for the car to burn out the precious metals.

Is this a new crime trend?

No. This type of theft has been around since the development of catalytic converters. The value of the metals brings thieves to communities as the reward starts to outweigh the risk of getting caught.

What are the police doing to help the community not fall victim to these thefts?

When law enforcement sees an increase in crimes such as this, they often reach out to neighboring agencies and share information to aid in the capture or investigations into these crimes. They also deliver important information through our social media outlets and neighborhood watch partners to educate the community about these thefts.

–Information provided by the Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo police departments

