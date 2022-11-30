Local company gives away 100 turkeys for Thanksgiving

Central Coast Moving & Storage donates to North County residents in need

– Central Coast Moving & Storage, with the help of Peoples Self-Help Housing, donated 100 turkeys to families located in the Creston Gardens & Canyon Creek Apartments that needed a little help this season with their Thanksgiving meal.

“I’ve always been inspired by businesses that go the extra mile in donating their time and resources to charitable causes,” Austin Yarborough, owner of Central Coast Moving Co., said, “We want to let SLO County know that Central Coast Moving & Storage is here for them too. The CCM team members make a commitment to be the best version of ourselves both on and off the trucks. This was a great opportunity for our team to give back to the community and show our appreciation. We give thanks to the residents of SLO County for supporting our local moving and storage company as we grow the business. It’s more than just moving, it’s about making meaning.

“Next year, we are planning on making even bigger moves with our community outreach. We challenge you to email info@centralcoastmoving with your bold move ideas. Let’s get moving and bring them to life together!”

Office Coordinator Julia Mason was in charge of coordinating the turkey logistics with supplier Grocery Outlet.

“I have never worked for a company that cares so much about making a difference in its community rather than just being another business for profit,” said Mason, “After hearing our owner say: What if we donated 100 turkeys this year for thanksgiving!? I immediately loved the idea and embraced the project. I really took pride knowing how many families we got to positively help this year from our community. 100 turkeys are just the start, we’re already gearing up for next year.”

Advertisement

Share To Social Media