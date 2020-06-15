Local congressman applauds Supreme Court decision affirming LGBTQ equality

–Today, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) responded to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision affirming that workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under the Civil Rights Act of 1964:

“No one should be fired from their job because of who they are or who they love,” Carbajal said. Today, the Supreme Court stood on the right side of history and brought us one step closer to full equality for LGBTQ Americans. While this ruling is progress and a cause for celebration, discriminatory legal barriers hinder the LGBTQ community’s access to health care, adoption, housing, education, and so much more. The next step should be for the Senate to take up the House’s bipartisan Equality Act and finally eliminate anti-LGBTQ discrimination in all its forms.”

Today’s Supreme Court decision comes on the heels of the Trump Administration’s decision to roll back a rule contained in the Affordable Care Act which prohibited discrimination in health care against transgender patients. The decision serves as a stark reminder of how the law still allows for discrimination against the LGBTQ community in so many areas of public life.

The Democratic-led House has taken steps to codify protections for LGBTQ individuals so equality is the law of the land. The bipartisan Equality Act, which passed the House in 2019, amends the Civil Rights Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in health care, employment, housing, education, access to credit, serving on a jury, and more. Congressman Carbajal is an original cosponsor of the Equality Act.

Rep. Salud Carbajal represents California’s 24th Congressional District, encompassing all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and part of Ventura County.

