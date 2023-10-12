Local congressman flies to Israel to meet prime minister, show support

Congressional delegation meets at Jordan/Israel border

– United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D, Monterey County) and a bipartisan and bicameral delegation of congressional leaders traveled to Israel amid the terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas. The delegation met with Israeli government officials, family members of victims of the attacks, and Americans living in Israel. The congressional delegation reaffirmed the United States’ sustained support for Israel’s right to defend itself, according to a press release sent by Panetta.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Hamas attacked Israel killing more than 1,200 people, including at least 14 Americans, and wounding more than 2,800. Hamas has taken between 100 and 150 hostages, including Americans. At least 260 bodies were recovered at the site of a music festival near Gaza, killed by Hamas terrorists. Israel is currently in a state of war.

Panetta and a bipartisan and bicameral congressional delegation traveled to the Middle East to discuss the Abraham Accords and the potential for the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Those historic agreements can be crucial for peace in the Middle East. The delegation met with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Israel. After the attack on Israel, it was unclear as to whether the delegation would be able to enter the country as many flights were canceled and some authorities advised against going to Israel. However, after making their intent clear and speaking with leadership in Israel, the delegation figured out a way to drive from Amman, Jordan, across the Jordanian-Israeli border, and into Israel.

While in Israel, the congressional delegation met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Brigadier General O. Settner, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister Mark Regev; families of victims from the attack, and American citizens who live in Israel.

The bipartisan and bicameral congressional delegation that traveled to Israel with Representative Panetta was led by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and included Representatives Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) and Donald Norcross (D-NJ). Representatives Darrell Isa (R-CA) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) were with the delegation in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain before returning to Washington, D.C.

“Hamas perpetrated a horrific bloodthirsty assault upon the nation of Israel,” said Rep. Panetta. “The savagery, depravity, and inhumanity by Hamas towards the Israeli people during their attack demonstrated their terrorist intent to kill Jews, kill the Jewish Society, and kill any attempts towards peace. Although the purpose of our trip was to talk about the potential for peace agreements in the Middle East, the attack prompted us to shift our focus to the war. That’s why it was important for our delegation to put boots on the ground in Israel so that we could hear directly from Israelis about the heinous assault upon their people as well as their heroic determination to ensure that it never happens again to their nation. Moreover, the visit allowed us to express that as members of the United States Congress, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel so that they can go toe-to-toe with the terrorists to eradicate Hamas, protect the Jewish society, and promote our humanity.”

“The world has witnessed the horrors of an emboldened Iran unleashing its terror proxies in the Middle East, taking American lives and wreaking havoc on one of our strongest allies. As the co-chair of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, I was proud to bring bipartisan support to Israel in the face of aggression,” said Sen. Ernst. “Being in the region, I am reminded of the reason we must continue the progress of the Accords and why it is critical to affirm our commitments to our allies and partners, especially Israel. Iran cannot face the strength of our nations when we are working hand-in-hand to accomplish our security goals and to protect American lives.”

Panetta represents California’s 19th congressional district, which is located on the Central Coast, and includes most of Santa Cruz County, the interior of Santa Clara County, the north of San Luis Obispo County, and the coast of Monterey County. The district includes the south side of San Jose and the entire cities of Santa Cruz, Monterey, Seaside, Paso Robles, and Atascadero.

