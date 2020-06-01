Local couple launches ‘Moe’s Masks’ to help protect the community

–By Millie Drum

–Within the concern about staying safe while dealing with the virus, Don and Joni Moe hope to meet the health and safety needs of their community with devotion to their project called “Moe’s Masks.” They both enjoy sewing, especially on this project that personally touches so many people in their community. They receive great joy from any aspect of caring and helping others. Joni has been a caregiver in our area for 40 years; Don around 12 years. She adds, “My husband Don is a ‘mastermind’ when it comes to figuring out stuff as he was in construction for 30 years.”

Each mask of beautifully colored fine quality fabric is custom stitched individually with love and prayer because they believe that this is what God has led them to do. So far, they have made over 1,000 masks between adult and kid’s sizes. Joni adds, “My living room looks like a fabric store!” Each mask is made of washable cotton and takes 45 to 60 minutes to make. Choose from over 150 fabric patterns (the same for groups, couples, or twins) with elastic or ties.

They recently completed an order for a group of masks for San Luis Obispo High School graduates who get together monthly and call themselves the HOTTIES. The Moes also made a Hawaii themed order for the staff of a Hawaiian restaurant in Arroyo Grande along with sewing a group featuring John Deere tractors for Cal Poly.

Contact Joni at donjoni@charter.net or (805) 423-0835 for fabric choices and styles for men, women and kids. View the fabric photos on her Facebook page or send an email. She can deliver to you, send by mail, or arrange for pick-up at her home near the high school in Paso Robles. The cost is $8.00 each or 3 for $21.00.

You may also contact author Millie Drum at mildrum@sbcglobal.net for further information and any other related project that is benefitting our community in these very difficult times.

