Local couple opening Altitude Trampoline Park in Paso Robles

Donna and Nic Murdoch look to bring more family fun to the community

– Locals Donna and Nic Murdoch will soon bring Altitude Trampoline Park, a new family attraction, to Paso Robles. The nationwide franchise focuses on bringing entertainment and fun to communities through the parks, with the new Paso Robles addition being locally managed and focused on giving back to the Central Coast.

“We’re going to have so much fun and hope we can fill a needed space for the area where all families can come together and relax in a safe space. I am excited to see not only kids but their parents jumping together…it’s fun to bring that joy back and even parents need a little child-like fun back into their day,” said Donna Murdoch, who was inspired along with Nic to open a local Altitude Trampoline Park after visiting their parks while living in Washington State with their two children.

The current phase of the Paso Robles park is finding a suitable building to house enough space for families to bounce. Depending on the building size, which is typically around 20,000 to 30,000 square feet, the park could also include virtual reality systems, dodgeball, and rock climbing, alongside the typical main trampoline area and party break out rooms. Designers will work alongside the Murdochs once a building is found to bring the most amount of attractions to the park. The community can expect a six to nine-month turnaround to the grand opening once a building is chosen.

Donna Murdoch said food such as corn dogs, pizza, nachos, and more fresh food options will be available. In addition, attractions will be kept updated so there is something new and exciting each time families visit. Monthly memberships will also be offered so families can have plenty of hours to jump around and enjoy all the activities Altitude Trampoline Park has to offer.

“We’re just as excited as the community to open as we feel they are excited and rooting for us. This community is amazing, like one in a million, and I’m excited to provide for it because everyone is so supportive,” said Donna Murdoch, adding that through Altitude Trampoline Park, she and Nic “found something we had passion and love for that the community needed.”

Donna and Nic Murdoch were born and raised on the Central Coast and recently moved back with their children, aged one and three years old. Nic Murdoch is a military veteran having served in the Navy and was in the aviation industry for 25 years, while Donna Murdoch was chief operating officer at a Washington State credit union. Their desire to support the community will be shown in a variety of ways once Altitude Trampoline Park opens; examples include volunteering with the Combat Veterans of America Motorcycle Club and church events, fundraisers for veteran organizations and schools, and sponsoring little league.

“Nic loves the veteran community here as they are so supportive and amazing… Being that I’m from here, I’m excited to see how Paso Robles is able to evolve with the change of people coming and going and keeping a pulse on what people want and accommodating so it becomes a place where people want to stay and enjoy the community… hopefully with these entertainment [features], there’s even more reason to stick around,” said Donna Murdoch, adding that “we are glad we were able to move back and we’re able to make something fun for our kids and the community’s families.”

To stay up to date on progress with the Paso Robles location of Altitude Trampoline Park, the community can expect to see billboards, commercials and more near grand opening time. More information about Altitude Trampoline Park is available here.