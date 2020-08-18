Local Cub Scouts and conservation ambassadors to live-stream event showcasing animals

–Local Cub Scout Pack 92 will be live streaming an event at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, on both Zoom and Facebook showcasing the animals that conservation ambassadors serve. The community is invited to meet all the animals live and support conservation efforts from home.

COVID-19 shutdowns have made it difficult for local conservation groups to stay afloat, and this is a great opportunity to help two local groups.

The mission of Conservation Ambassadors and Zoo To You is “Giving a worldwide voice to wildlife by providing a permanent, loving home for displaced, abused, abandoned or permanently injured wild and exotic animals. Sharing these animal ambassadors through our Zoo to You outreach program helps educate school children and learners of all ages about conservation, connecting them to the wild world and inspiring them to protect the planet.” For more information, visit their website at conservationambassadors.org.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack 92, visit them on Facebook. Click here to view the event on Facebook.

The Zoom Meeting ID is: 881 7432 3539, and the passcode: 249822

Share this post!

email

Related