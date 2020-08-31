Local DAR chapter awards youth ‘Good Citizen’ awards

–The El Paso de Robles Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution American History/Youth Contest Committee sent letters to all schools with a 6th, 7th, and 8th grades in North County inviting them to enter the Youth Citizenship Contest earlier this spring. The schools were asked that they respond by March 20 to indicate that they would like to participate. Unfortunately, before they could respond, the COVID-19 shutdowns occurred and schools were closed. An email was sent to all schools expressing that the American History/Youth Contest Committee realized that they could not present awards as usual and offering to work with the schools as the situation developed even if they had to present the awards for this school year and at the beginning of the next school year.

The American History/Youth Contest Committee Chair Betsy Beatty continued to work with the schools, and seven schools responded and selected their winning students. The following is a list of the student winners for the 2020 school year:

Almond Acres Charter Academy- 6th Grade: Kai Stoltzfus

Cappy Culver Elementary School- 6th Grade: Ty Brown, 8th Grade: Jolie Clack Paso Robles Independent School- 6th Grade: Zoe Castro

Pleasant Valley School- 6th Grade: Faye Patchett

Templeton Hills Adventist School- 6th Grade: Tristen Alan Sorensen

Templeton Home School- 8th Grade: Savanah Blankenship

Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote “historic preservation, education, and patriotism” via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.

