Local DAR collects food donations for Thanksgiving 

Posted: 6:04 am, October 23, 2020

–The El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution local chapter collected food for “DAR Day of Service.” To honor the anniversary of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890, El Paso de Robles chapter’s Service to America Committee Chair Romayne Swanson Rose organized a food drive.

Chapter members along with three Templeton 4H groups, Templeton Club-scouts 434 and Templeton Boy-scouts 434 collected non-perishable food items and monetary contributions for turkeys. With these donations, the Salvation Army will provide Thanksgiving dinners to 30 households of need in Templeton.

DAR Chapter Service to America Committee Chair Romayne Swanson Rose said she was excited by the enthusiasm and efforts demonstrated by Templeton youth.

El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR is an active chapter honoring our ancestors who fought for our nation’s independence. The Paso Robles chapter has been committed for over seventy years to volunteer service as a means to better local communities. Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.



