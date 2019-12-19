Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 19, 2019
Local Daughters of the American Revolution honor patriotism for holiday season 

– The local El Paso de Robles Chapter NSDAR recently announced it is supporting Wreaths Across America as a DAR Service for Veterans project. The Chapter is officially enrolled in Wreaths Across America and sponsoring Templeton District Cemetery, El Paso de Robles Chapter NSDAR (CA0513).

The group will honor and remember fallen heroes by sponsoring remembrance wreaths. They began on Saturday, Dec. 14, by laying Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.

By working with coordinator Lawrence Mora from the American Legion Post 220, all 350 Veterans graves have a wreath. Saturday morning there was a great group of volunteers, members from American Legion Post 220, Templeton 4H, along with friends and family. This will be an ongoing service project.

The DAR, which is comprised of the descendants of the patriots who won American independence, was founded on October 11, 1890, as a service organization to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.

El Paso de Robles Chapter NSDAR will Celebrate 70 years of service to the community on February 25, 2020, and continues to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.

