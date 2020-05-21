Local distillery offers free bottle of hand sanitizer to retail businesses

Calwise Spirits Co. aims to help local business owners reopen quickly and safely

— When the COVID-19 pandemic caused a mass shortage of hand sanitizer, Aaron Bergh of Calwise Spirits Co. in Paso Robles produced nearly 4,000 gallons of sanitizer for first responders, government agencies and nonprofits across California.

Now Bergh is stepping up to help local establishments open quickly and safely by offering Central Coast retail and restaurant business owners a free 12-ounce bottle of sanitizer made at the Calwise distillery.

“I got lucky – my small business has been able to weather the storm so far,” Bergh said. “Now I want to be a solution for fellow businesses that could use a helping hand right now. If my sanitizer can help them quickly check one thing off their list as they scramble to reopen, then mission accomplished.”

A Timely Offer

The offer of one free 12-ounce bottle of Calwise hand sanitizer is available to the first 500 Central Coast (SLO, Santa Barbara & Ventura counties) retail businesses to act on the offer.

The offer applies to local pick-up and/or walk-in retail businesses such as restaurants, cafés, stores, shops, markets, boutiques and tasting rooms. Qualifying business owners simply need to present their business card and pick up their no-strings-attached free sanitizer at Calwise Spirits on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 4 p.m. at 3340 Ramada Drive Suite B in Paso Robles. Additional Calwise sanitizer is available for purchase with special deals for businesses and bulk discounts available.

Bergh is also extending the free bottle offer to those who place online orders. Qualifying retail businesses may email him at sanitizer@calwisespirits.com to attain a coupon code.

According to the latest California state guidelines, restaurants and retail businesses are strongly advised or required to have hand sanitizer available to not just their employees, but all patrons, including those picking up curbside. As of May 20, San Luis Obispo County has been granted further variance into Stage 2 reopening, meaning that retail establishments can open for in-store shopping and restaurants can open for in-store dining. Other local counties are close behind.

Bergh said he recently picked up some food to-go and noticed a lack of sanitizer. “All they needed was one bottle to be in compliance with the guidelines,” he said.

He added, “Thanks to the fast action of hundreds of distilleries throughout the country, the hand sanitizer supply chain seems to have caught up for large entities such as government agencies, medical practices and banks, but small business owners are still having a hard time finding reliable sources. Things are happening so fast, and this is one way I can help local businesses move quickly and reopen safely.”

