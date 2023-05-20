Local distillery wins silver in international competition

Rambling Spirits’ handcrafted ‘Rustic Gin’ won silver in the category of Contemporary Gin

– Rambling Spirits has been internationally recognized with a silver medal in the 2023 International Spirits Awards from the American Distilling Institute. The new distillery crafts its gin in a small still inside SLO Public Market.

American Distilling Institute (ADI) is the largest small-batch, independently-owned craft distillery association in the world.

Each year, the ADI’s International Spirits Competition recognizes the top craft spirits from the US and worldwide. Since 2007, the competition has brought together highly respected spirits judges to evaluate submissions from small and medium-sized producers. In this competition, 36 judges (made up of a mixture of distillers, retailers, bar owners/tenders, spirit consultants, spirit educators, and media) spend three days sampling over 850 entries from 23 countries. During this time, nearly 250 glasses per hour are distributed to judges. The ADI has just released the results of its 2023 spirits competition.

Rambling Spirits’ handcrafted Rustic Gin won silver in the category of Contemporary Gin. This gin was the first one distilled by Jon Carpenter, a veteran in the beverage industry, at his San Luis Obispo locale. It is distinguished by a fragrant nose with prominent notes of lemon and orange peel, coriander and ginger. When sipped it has a very smooth palate and is characterized by more subtle juniper notes and complemented by citrus peel and warm spices.

“We are so stoked to have been able to participate in the American Distilling Institute’s International Spirits Competition!” says Carpenter, founder and distiller for Rambling Spirits. “As a relatively new and small distillery, we really have to be selective about which competitions that we participate in, both because we don’t have much volume to spare and also each entry does cost quite a bit too. But we wouldn’t miss the opportunity to compete against the world in ADI’s competition with our flagship Rustic Gin. We are honored and humbled to have been recognized amongst such a group, and in what we consider one of the most important and prestigious competitions in spirits. Thanks for all of our little community’s feedback in helping us continually work on improving our craft – can’t wait for next year!”

At the moment, Rambling Spirits is open to the public at the Rambling Spirits Workshop inside the SLO Public Market. Also, Jon and his wife Ariette are working to open their full restaurant and distillery at Tank Farm Road 114.

