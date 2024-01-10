Local drag racer Maddi Gordon drives forward with Beta Motorcycles sponsorship

– Beta Motorcycles has announced the extension of its sponsorship with NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car (TAFC) driver Maddi Gordon, continuing their longstanding relationship with the Gordon family of Paso Robles. Beta has been the primary sponsor for Doug Gordon, Maddi’s father, since 2020, and this renewed commitment will support Maddi through 2025.

Doug Gordon has secured three NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Championships and 18 NHRA National event titles with Beta Motorcycles’ support. After retiring from TAFC at the end of the 2023 racing season, Doug will remain active in the racing scene, working on the car at races and providing tuning expertise alongside his father, Mike.

In the upcoming 2024 season, Maddi Gordon will make history as the youngest female TAFC competitor in the NHRA, representing Beta Motorcycles. The Italian Off-Road motorcycle manufacturer, with its U.S. headquarters in Paso Robles, benefits from the Gordons’ nationwide and international exposure. The family is renowned not only for their on-track success but also for their camaraderie, sportsmanship, and kindness.

Maddi expressed her gratitude for the sponsorship renewal, stating, “It’s a huge honor that Beta decided to renew the sponsorship, especially with me being a new driver. I know having Beta come on board in 2020 was a huge turning point for the success of our team. Hopefully, having them on board again for two more years will help bring success to the start of my TAFC driving career.”

The team will continue racing the same chassis with Beta Motorcycles livery on the Chevrolet Camaro body in 2024, without plans to “detune” the race car. While Maddi adjusts to the car, both Mike and Doug Gordon are confident in her readiness to compete for a National Championship soon.

“Super exciting to see,” Tim Plig, president of Beta USA, said, “Their story is much like Beta in Italy, with the company being handed down to the next generation. Maddi will be great for the NHRA as well as Beta!”

Maddi earned her license during a Monday test session in August 2023 at Brainerd International Raceway. She is set to make her TAFC competition debut at the first 2024 NHRA Division 7 Regional event at FireBird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Ariz., from Feb. 24 to 25.

