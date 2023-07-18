Local drag racers unite for Dan Lemons tribute event

Event will take place Aug. 26 at Kings Oil Tools

– Local drag racers and car enthusiasts will gather on Aug. 26 to pay tribute to the late Dan Lemons, a manufacturer of custom racing headers from Paso Robles. The event, named “Tribute to Drag Racing,” will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Kings Oil Tools, located at 2235 Spring St, Paso Robles. It is organized and presented by the Golden State Classics Car Club and Lemons Headers.

The occasion seeks to commemorate the significant contributions made by Dan Lemons, who gained legendary status for his meticulously crafted custom headers for Chevrolet high-performance muscle and drag race cars. Dan and his wife Kathy were passionate about drag racing since the early 70s, and they established Lemons Headers in 1997, a family-run enterprise in Paso Robles, now led by their daughter Jen.

Jen Lemons expressed her family’s gratitude for the recognition, stating, “Our family is grateful for the recognition of Pops. My dad’s engineering skills and attention to detail are well-known in the world of drag racing. Today, we continue his legacy of custom craftsmanship.”

The event promises a captivating lineup of activities, including a showcase of modern and vintage drag cars, featuring the prominent California Hustler nitro funny car owned by Don Nelson of Nelson Racing LLC in Paso Robles. Driven by Kamaka Pocock, also known as “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” the California Hustler recently completed the quarter-mile in 5.66 seconds at 256 mph.

Among other notable participants is Frank Merenda with his “Home Wrecker IV” A/Gas Rambler station wagon and Tom Fowler’s A/Gas 1970 Camaro.

The festivities will also include a Cacklefest, where the captivating sound of nitro-fueled racing engines idling and emitting flames will awe the attendees. “The Cacklefest will be in the evening so everyone will be able to experience the throttle punch and see the nitro burn,” Scotty Smith, President of the Golden State Classics Car Club, said, “It will rattle your chest. It’s great.”

Furthermore, car enthusiasts can look forward to a car show featuring all-American-made muscle cars and hot rods from the 50s through the 70s. Participants can register their vehicles for $55, which includes an event T-shirt, a tri-tip dinner ticket, a Lemons Headers Goodie bag, and 20 raffle tickets. Early registration by Aug. 1 is necessary to receive the complimentary T-shirt, and the car show is limited to 50 participants.

A tri-tip dinner with all the fixings will be available at $20 for adults and $10 for kids aged 10 and under. Dinner tickets can only be purchased online.

Finally, to conclude the evening, an outdoor movie screening of a drag racing film will be offered, free of charge for the public. Families are encouraged to bring their chairs and enjoy this event designed for all ages.

Tickets for the tri-tip dinner and car show registration can be obtained online at www.goldenstateclassics.org.

Share To Social Media