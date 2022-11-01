Local election offices open Saturday

North County election office located in Atascadero

– The San Luis Obispo Election Office, located at 1055 Monterey Street, and the Atascadero Election Office, located at 6565 Capistrano Avenue, will both be open for voters on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Voters can also observe the vote-by-mail process in the San Luis Obispo office during this time.

With just a few more days before the General Election, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder encourages voters to take the opportunity to come in and drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots.

