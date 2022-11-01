Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
You are here: Home » Politics » Local election offices open Saturday
  • Follow Us!

Local election offices open Saturday 

Posted: 5:03 am, November 1, 2022 by News Staff

vote

North County election office located in Atascadero

– The San Luis Obispo Election Office, located at 1055 Monterey Street, and the Atascadero Election Office, located at 6565 Capistrano Avenue, will both be open for voters on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Voters can also observe the vote-by-mail process in the San Luis Obispo office during this time.

With just a few more days before the General Election, the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder encourages voters to take the opportunity to come in and drop off their voted vote-by-mail ballots.

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Politics
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.