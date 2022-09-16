Local entrepreneur to match funds donated to Boys & Girls Club

‘Stollmeyer Challenge’ pledges $300,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast in 2022

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) recently announced the launch of the Stollmeyer Challenge this back-to-school season. Local entrepreneur Rick Stollmeyer says he sees the growth of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast as so vital to helping local kids succeed that he has agreed to match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $300,000 in 2022.

Stollmeyer is passionate about the importance of exposure to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) for youth to be successful in post-secondary education, and the workforce. This challenge is expected to motivate current and potential donors to Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast to continue or increase their giving to be part of this transformative donation opportunity.

Stollmeyer, founder of Mindbody, a leader in cloud-based service platforms for the wellness industry, a Naval Academy graduate, and a former submarine officer – says he appreciates firsthand the value of technological learning. He understands that the nationally recognized, high-quality programming happening every day at local Boys & Girls Clubs is the activity kids need to supplement their in-school opportunities. Investing an additional $300,000 to what current donors contribute will further improve the clubs’ abilities to serve more kids at an even higher level.

This funding will also help in the establishment of the Stollmeyer Boys & Girls Club scholarship with specific criteria for club members who want to attend Cuesta or Hancock Community Colleges. The clubs will continue to develop well-rounded programs to expose youth to STEAM activities in combination with exposure to career pathways, college visits, and mentors, all ensuring local kids can meet their full potential.

Those interested in committing a donation to be matched through the Stollmeyer Challenge are encouraged to donate online at www.centralcoastkids.org/stollmeyer-challenge or call (805) 922-7163 to get information on other donation options.

