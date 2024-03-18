Local entrepreneurs team up for anniversary event

Attendees can partake in a sidewalk ‘fill-a-bag’ sale

– Patch, a children’s thrift boutique located in Paso Robles, marks its reopening and two-year anniversary with a special event highlighting local women entrepreneurs.

Patch specializes in offering new and gently-used trendy and practical children’s items at affordable prices. The boutique has established a partnership with Quirky Kid Handmade, a local mom-owned business specializing in handmade clothing, over the past two years.

Alayna Earhart is the sole owner and operator of Patch Children’s Thrift Boutique, while Jessica Rodger’s is the owner and creator of Quirky Kid Handmade. Their collaboration sees Rodger’s products featured at Earhart’s store, fostering a partnership between the two businesses.

The boutique recently resumed operations after a two-month closure in November and December, along with intermittent weeks in January and February. This hiatus was due to Earhart welcoming her first child with her husband, a baby girl. Currently, Patch operates on limited days and hours, welcoming customers on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are so happy to get back where we left off in a bigger and better way,” said Earhart.

“After getting to know this amazing community over the years, they continue to inspire me to create to my full potential,” said Rodgers.

Patch and Quirky Kid Handmade will host a two-year anniversary party on Saturday, Mar. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will take place in the storefront parking lot at 632 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Attendees can partake in a sidewalk “fill-a-bag” sale and explore new releases from Quirky Kid Handmade. Other vendors participating in the event include Paso Bracelet Bar Permanent Jewelry, Blossom Salts & Bath, and Endless Designs by Tobin, offering clay handprints and footprints on the spot.

For more information, interested individuals can visit Patch’s website at www.shoppatchthriftboutique.com or find the shop on Instagram at @patchthriftboutique.

