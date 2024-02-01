Local fans can gain exclusive early ticket access to Mid-State Fair concerts

Fair is set to reveal its summer concert lineup next week

– The California Mid-State Fair has unveiled a new program called “Local Fan of the Fair” that will allow fans residing in San Luis Obispo County a one-hour head start to secure tickets for their preferred summer shows.

To partake in the program, interested residents are encouraged to visit the official fair website at www.MidStateFair.com and complete the online registration by clicking the designated “Local Fan of the Fair” button. Following registration, participants will receive a pre-sale code in advance of the general on-sale date, facilitating the coveted one-hour early access. The sign-up form closes at 8:30 a.m. PST on the morning of the scheduled on-sale.

The fair is set to reveal its summer concert lineup next week.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28.

