Local farm announces upcoming arrival of baby goats

Newborns expected to make their debut the first weekend of March

– The Shady Oaks Farm in Atascadero has announced the upcoming arrival of baby goats during the upcoming kidding season. Ten does are expected to give birth, with the newborns making their debut the first weekend of March.

The farm, recognized for its commitment to sustainable and ethical farming practices, is a local institution that combines agriculture, education, and family-friendly activities. The arrival of these goat kids signifies an important time for the farm, representing the continuation of their dedication to creating a compassionate environment for various animal species.

The kidding season at farm is an opportunity for visitors to witness the natural processes of life. Families, schools, and animal enthusiasts are welcome to participate in observing this special occasion.

In the coming months, visitors can engage in activities suitable for all ages, including guided tours and hands-on experiences with the farm animals. Staff members will be available to answer questions and provide insights into the care and well-being of the animals.

As part of the celebration, farm invites the community to share their excitement on social media using the hashtag #TheShadyOaksFarmKids, creating a virtual space for everyone to connect and acknowledge the newest additions to the farm.

Share To Social Media