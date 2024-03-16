Local farm welcomes 19 new baby goats

Farm organizing two sessions of baby goat yoga

– The Shady Oaks Farm in Atascadero announced Wednesday the birth of 19 baby goats two weeks ago.

These newborns are now ready for visitors to enjoy their presence at the farm.

Additionally, the farm is organizing two special baby goat yoga sessions. These sessions will occur on March 19 at 6 p.m. and March 23 at 10 a.m., offering participants a unique yoga experience surrounded by playful baby goats.

For more information go to theshadyoaksfarm.com.

