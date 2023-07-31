Local FFA and 4-H exhibitors show their animals at Mid-State Fair

Sale of Champions this year totaled $243,207

– The California Mid-State Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction was held Saturday morning. FFA and 4-H exhibitors from around the county showed their animals to buyers. Sales from the available results from the Sale of Champions totaled $243,207.

Current results are as follows:

Will Hagen of Templeton FFA sold his Supreme Champion Market Hog to Raminha Construction, Inc. for $8,100.

Olivia Swindell of Atascadero FFA sold her Reserve Supreme Champion Market Hog to D Crye Inc for $5,060, Myers Drilling for $5,060, and Oceano Packing for $3,795.

Madelynn Gardner of San Miguel 4-H sold her 4H Champion Market Hog to Kings Oil Tools for $8,096.

Lincoln Rodgers of Creston 4-H sold his 4H Reserve Champion Market Hog to Robert Vaz Trucking Inc for $2,948, and Wilber Construstion for $2,948.

Kendal Power of Atascadero FFA sold her Supreme Champion Market Lamb to Bozzano & Company for $2,940, Hope Family Wines for $2,940, and Tom And Lori Madden Family for $2,940.

Holley-Faye Switzer of Rio Rancheros 4-H sold her Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb to Miller Drilling Company for $11,815.

Carly Wheeler of Templeton FFA sold her FFA Reserve Champion Market Lamb to Sinton Helicopters for $5,360.

Kaia Gallant of Ranchita Canyon 4-H sold her 4H Reserve Champion Market Lamb to Kings Oil Tools for $8,760.

Ashley Hagen of Templeton FFA sold her Supreme Champion Market Goat to Delta Liquid Energy for $4,725.

Lacy Conlan of Templeton 4-H sold her Reserve Supreme Champion Market Goat to Armory Vineyard for $910, California Compaction Equipment for $910, Central Coast Eqpt. Repair, LLC for $910, Mesa Vineyard Management, Inc. for $910, and Sawdey Excavating and Sawdey Family for $910.

Mia Jess of San Luis Obispo FFA sold her FFA Reserve Champion Market Goat to Sinton Helicopters for $3,500.

Khloe Lombardo of Creston 4-H sold her 4H Reserve Champion Market Goat to Bringing The Heat Livestock for $990, G3 Enterprises for $990, and Joseph Carrasco Vineyards for $990.

Braden Wheeler of Templeton FFA sold his Supreme Champion Market Steer to D Crye Inc for $14,608.

Carrigan Sinton of Rio Rancheros 4-H sold her Reserve Supreme Champion Market Steer to Kings Oil Tools for $20,250.

Peyton Quaglino of San Luis Obispo FFA sold his FFA Reserve Champion Market Steer to D Crye Inc for $17,160.

Elia Vander Horst of Edna 4-H sold her 4H Reserve Champion Market Steer to Team Quiroga Racing for $11,475.

Sara Schimke of Pozo 4-H sold her Supreme Champion Market Turkey to Best Western Plus Black Oak for $3,000, and Blacks Hatchery & Turkey Farm for $3,000.

Caleb Terrell of Kings Highway 4-H sold his Reserve Supreme Champion Market Turkey to Nerelli Welding, Inc. for $3,500.

Halee Harrison of Templeton FFA sold her 3rd Overall Market Turkey to Nerelli Welding, Inc. for $2,500.

Miller Haase of Edna 4-H sold his 4th Overall Market Turkey to D Crye Inc for $1,500, and Domenghini and Wright for $1,500.

Alexis Mitchell of Kings Highway 4-H sold her Supreme Champion Broiler Meat Pen to Miller Drilling Company for $4,000.

Mark Mitchell of Templeton FFA sold his Reserve Supreme Champion Broiler Meat Pen to Clevenger Companies for $1,000, Lerno Construction, Inc for $1,000, and Tanner Dye Livestock for $1,000.

Aiden Garrett of Atascadero FFA sold his 3rd Overall Broiler Pen to Chalk Mountain Golf Course for $2,250.

Theo Solis Rendon of Shandon FFA sold his 4th Overall Broiler Pen to Stephen & Sharon Palmer for $1,100.

Halee Harrison of Templeton FFA sold her Supreme Champion Meat Rabbit Pen to Chalk Mountain Golf Course for $2,000.

Sydney Thompson of Pozo 4-H sold her Reserve Supreme Champion Meat Rabbit Pen to Tanner Dye Livestock for $1,000.

Mark Mitchell of Templeton FFA sold his 3rd Overall Meat Rabbit Pen to Jack’s Bar & Grill for $800.

Johnathan Linam of Kings Highway 4-H sold his 4th Overall Meat Rabbit Pen to Sprouse Communications for $750.

Share To Social Media