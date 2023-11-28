Local financial advisor earns national certification

– Senior Wealth Manager at The Rice Partnership Ashley Wilken was recently awarded the Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA) professional certification from the American Bankers Association.

“Earning the CTFA certification validates Ashley’s experience and depth of education in estate planning and wealth management,” said Principal of The Rice Partnership Bonnie Rice.

The certification is awarded to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of wealth management and trust. To qualify for the certification, individuals must have certain levels of experience and education in the trust profession, pass an exam, and agree to abide by a code of ethics. The CTFA exam covers many areas including fiduciary and trust activities, financial planning, tax law and planning, investment management, and ethics.

Wilken is also a certified financial planner as well as a Cal Poly Agribusiness and MBA graduate. She has been with The Rice Partnership since 2018 and currently manages the firm’s offices in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

Wilken is involved with several local non-profits and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce as well as the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center.

About The Rice Partnership

The Rice Partnership, LLC, is a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Honolulu, with branches in Maui, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles, California. The firm specializes in investment management and estate planning, as well as tax and strategic advisory services for individuals, families, and charitable organizations throughout Hawaii and California.

Share To Social Media