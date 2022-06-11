Local food truck catches fire

Cause of fire under investigation, no injuries reported

– On Friday evening around 8 p.m., Paso Robles Police and the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Department responded to 635 28th street in Paso Robles for a reported vehicle fire. When emergency crews arrived on the scene they discovered that the Taco Valle food truck had caught fire. Crews had the fire extinguished within minutes and contained it to the trailer.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

-Photos and report by Anthony Reed

