Former USC head coach the new owner of Marv’s Pizza

Popular eatery will be renamed Marv’s Pizza and Sports Bar

– Former USC Head Coach and Paso Robles High School Class of ’92 graduate Bob Cantu is the new owner of Marv’s Pizza, which is being renamed Marv’s Pizza and Sports Bar.

Marv’s Pizza has been in Paso Robles since 1991. It’s one of the longest current existing eateries. Cantu says he plans to keep the exact menu but add an upscale sports bar feel. He plans to showcase his high-profile sports memorabilia consisting of top NBA autographed framed jerseys as well as many new large TVs and a new bar. A premium cable package will be purchased for all games in all sports to be available.

Beer and wine will be served along with seltzers and other drinks under the beer and wine license. Cantu says he will have an active role at the restaurant.

Hours will be 11-9 and Thur- Sat will be from 11-midnight. Lunch, happy hour, dinner, delivery, pick up, and reverse happy hour will be offered.

Marv’s will be going through a beautification project with a new look but will remain open during the process while keeping the same menu. The process is expected to be complete around Labor Day weekend.

Cantu was a three-year varsity player at Paso Robles High School from 1989-1992 and started his basketball coaching career at St. Rose, Mission Prep, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly. He most recently completed three years as an assistant coach at the University of Portland (UP). Prior to Portland, Cantu spent three seasons with the University of Texas-El Paso (UTEP), and 12 seasons at USC as an assistant coach, associate head coach, and interim head coach for the final 15 games of the 2012-13 season which was highlighted by wins at cross-town rival UCLA and over 11th-ranked Arizona at home and a victory at Stanford.

As a collegiate coach, Cantu has helped lead teams to five NCAA Tournaments and 10 postseason appearances, has recruited and/or coached 14 NBA players and five NBA First Round Draft picks. Over the years over 10,000 campers have attended his Bob Cantu Basketball Camps in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their business over these past 26 years!” says former owner Randy Syracuse, “Yes, it has been 26 years. What an honor and a privilege it has been, we never could have made it this far without you. That being said, we have decided to sell Marv’s Pizza. To our loyal customers from all the surrounding cities and the traveling customers from all over the world, thank you. The new owner is keeping the business the same and will be keeping all of the same recipes and menu that we have used after all this time. Our last day is July 31. We wish you all the best and a farewell.”

Marv’s is located at 729 12th St in Paso Robles across from the park. For more information and to order food visit Marvspizza.com.

