Local fosters needed for kittens, adult and senior cats

HART will provide all of the supplies, veterinary care and support

–The SLO County HART feline shelter in Cambria urgently needs fosters who can provide temporary love and care to kittens, adult and senior cats in need. HART rescues cats who are failing to thrive in caged shelters, cats in poor conditions, such as hoarding situations and stray or community cats that can be easily socialized or are friendly and desperately looking for a family to call their own. They also take in adult and senior cats whose owners were no longer able to keep them due to financial hardship, cats who require hospice care or cats whose beloved family member has passed and now has nowhere else to go.

Consider opening your home to a cat in need. No experience is required. HART will provide all of the supplies, veterinary care and support. Kitten foster families located in South County can utilize a new satellite location in San Luis Obispo.

Apply to foster a HART cat now by visiting https://www.hartcambria.org/foster-club. Email Brittany at foster-coordinator@slohart.org with any questions.

Note: HART is continuing to follow current guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Curbside pick-up can be utilized for any foster that comes to pick up a shelter cat and staff members will greet you safely with a mask.

Can’t foster? Share this post throughout social media to help spread the word!

