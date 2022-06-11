Local graduate a fifth-generation Bearcat

Jaden Ralston headed to Iowa State University

– Friday night, Jaden Ralston became the 5th generation in her family to graduate from Paso Robles High School.

Jaden’s great-great-grandmother, Zena Hord (Klintworth) graduated from PRHS in 1932. June Klintworth (Bertoni) graduated in 1955. Tami Bertoni (Smith) graduated in 1975. Staci Smith (Ralston) graduated in 2000. As a member of the Bearcat Class of 2022, Jaden becomes the fifth generation to graduate from PRHS.

Thursday afternoon, Jaden stopped by the Paso Robles Historical Museum to visit her great-grandmother. June Bertoni volunteers at the museum on Thursdays. They talked about her plans after graduation and the Bearcat exhibit at the museum.

Next year, Jaden will attend Iowa State University on an athletic scholarship to play softball. Jaden plans to study Bio-Chemistry. At PRHS, she has a 4.23 GPA. Jaden will play softball with a travel team this summer. In August, she moves to Ames, Iowa to attend Iowa State and start practicing with the Cyclones softball team.

“Of the five generations of women in our family to graduate from Paso Robles High School, Jaden is definitely the best pitcher. She’s very good,” June says, “That’s why she got the scholarship to play softball at Iowa State University.”

