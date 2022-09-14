Local grape growers to celebrate with Harvest Hoedown

Organization has a ‘growers helping growers’ spirit

– The Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area (IGGPRA) announced they’re bringing back the Harvest Hoedown, a traditional celebration of the season’s harvest for local grape growers and wineries alike.

Paso Robles has approximately 40,000 acres of wine grapes. Many of these acres are owned by boutique wineries and vineyards, some as small as only five acres. The Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area is an organization dedicated to the success of these small and boutique vineyards and wineries through education, networking, and access to farming resources.

IGGPRA has a “growers helping growers” mentality and many join the group to share resources and information with fellow growers. Seminars are held monthly and feature speakers from around the world. It also hosts a marketplace to sell wine grapes and agricultural supplies.

“Harvest can be a lot of work,” says IGGPRA President Joe Irick, “and we know our members are dedicated to their craft, so every year we like to celebrate the success of another harvest.”

The Harvest Hoedown will be held Sept. 24 at the Loading Chute in Creston from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets for non-members are $55 and each ticket includes a barbecue dinner, two glasses of wine, and an evening of live music and fun.

The group is continuing its tradition of a pie and cake baking contest, so leave room for dessert. RSVP early as they expect tickets to sell out. Tickets can be purchased through IGGPRA’s website at https://www.iggpra.com/events.

About IGGPRA

Established in 2000, the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area supports more than 200 growers, associates, and friends of the Paso Robles Appellation and the grapes it provides. IGGPRA believes in sustainable agriculture and ongoing education in the development of viticulture in the area. Paso Robles grapes are highly sought after for their high quality and IGGPRA supports those who believe in carrying on that tradition of excellence, one small vineyard at a time.

