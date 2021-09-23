Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 23, 2021
You are here: Home » Business » Local health care practices get new signage
  • Follow Us!

Local health care practices get new signage 

Posted: 5:36 am, September 23, 2021 by News Staff

tenet health jpg

Physicians, staff and services remain the same

– North San Luis Obispo County residents may have noticed new signs on the buildings where First California Physician Partners (FCPP) practice that now say, Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care.

Patients and visitors can rest assured that it is only the name that is changing; physicians, staff and services remain the same as well as the commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community.

FCPP has been a part of Tenet Health Central Coast for years and having a single, identifiable brand helps patients more intuitively leverage the combined resources of Tenet Health Central Coast, including two award-winning acute-care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, urgent care centers and outpatient laboratory and imaging centers.

The Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care network of resources include:

  • AHA/ASA Certified Primary Stroke Centers stroke care;
  • Blue Distinction Knee and Hip Replacement and Care programs;
  • SLO County’s only Savi-SCOUT system for tumor detection and redaction;
  • SLO County’s only Wound Care Clinic for persistent, slow-healing sores as can happen with cancer or diabetic patients;
  • Globally and nationally-recognized maternity care including support groups and the County’s only CertaScan; footprint imaging that enables the hospital, law enforcement agencies and parents to identify a baby if the emergency need should ever arise; and
  • The Central Coast’s only “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” designations from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

 

The new signage for Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care are now at these practices in the north county:

  • 6955 El Camino Real in Atascadero, Suites 101 and 200;
  • 2727 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles, Suite 201;
  • 959 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, Suite B3;
  • 1220 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, Suite 1418.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.