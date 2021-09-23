Local health care practices get new signage

Physicians, staff and services remain the same

– North San Luis Obispo County residents may have noticed new signs on the buildings where First California Physician Partners (FCPP) practice that now say, Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care.

Patients and visitors can rest assured that it is only the name that is changing; physicians, staff and services remain the same as well as the commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the community.

FCPP has been a part of Tenet Health Central Coast for years and having a single, identifiable brand helps patients more intuitively leverage the combined resources of Tenet Health Central Coast, including two award-winning acute-care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital, urgent care centers and outpatient laboratory and imaging centers.

The Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care network of resources include:

AHA/ASA Certified Primary Stroke Centers stroke care;

Blue Distinction Knee and Hip Replacement and Care programs;

SLO County’s only Savi-SCOUT system for tumor detection and redaction;

SLO County’s only Wound Care Clinic for persistent, slow-healing sores as can happen with cancer or diabetic patients;

Globally and nationally-recognized maternity care including support groups and the County’s only CertaScan; footprint imaging that enables the hospital, law enforcement agencies and parents to identify a baby if the emergency need should ever arise; and

The Central Coast’s only “LGBTQ+ Health Care Equality Leader” designations from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

The new signage for Tenet Health Central Coast Primary & Specialty Care are now at these practices in the north county:

6955 El Camino Real in Atascadero, Suites 101 and 200;

2727 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles, Suite 201;

959 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, Suite B3;

1220 Las Tablas Road in Templeton, Suite 1418.

