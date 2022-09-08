Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 8, 2022
Local high school athlete to participate in Dream All-American Bowl 

Posted: 7:05 am, September 8, 2022 by News Staff
rudy contreras

Rudy Contreras.

Game will take place in Inglewood Dec. 30

– Local football player Rudy Contreras, currently a freshman at Paso Robles High School, will be participating in the Dream All-American Bowl. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 30. He attended the Dream All-American Bowl this past June 12, in Arlington, Texas.

Contreras is part of the freshman football team for Paso Robles High School under Coach Bill Gallant. He has been playing football since age seven. He plays both the defense/offense line. He also has a 3.6 GPA.

Comments

