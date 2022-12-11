Local high school football team wins state championship in ‘mud bowl’

Atascadero Greyhounds defeat San Gabriel Matadors 41-0

– Wind and rain swirled through Atascadero High School’s Memorial Stadium Saturday night, drenching thousands of fans and turning the CIF State Championship game into a mud bowl.

During the monsoon-like squall, five thousand residents of Atascadero lost power, but the lights stayed on at Atascadero High School and the Greyhounds’ power prevailed.

On the slippery, muddy field the Cooks brothers combined for five touchdowns against San Gabriel High School out of Southern California to lead the Greyhounds to a lopsided victory.

Senior running back Trey Cooks ran for a 43-yard touchdown early in the first quarter when the offensive line opened a wide opportunity.

Later in the first quarter, junior quarterback Kane Cooks faked a hand-off to his brother Trey, who ran right with an entourage of blockers. Then, quarterback Kane Cooks ran to the left alone, sprinting 63 yards for the second touchdown.

Trey Cooks scored twice more. Diego Real picked up a fumble and ran it in for a fifth touchdown. At the half, the Greyhounds led 34-0.

The rain fell harder in the third quarter, but the Greyhounds continued their intensity. The defense held the Matadors scoreless.

Trey Cooks ran for another touchdown in the third quarter, and that completed the scoring. The Greyhounds won, 41-0.

The team that lost its first three games finished with two consecutive shut-outs and the CIF State Championship, Division 6-A.

As the wet and muck-mottled team posed for a victorious team picture, Vince Cooper said, “It was a great win and a wonderful season. We’re going to enjoy it for a long, long time.”

Players, coaches and fans will not forget the storm they endured on this Dec. 10, 2022, when the Atascadero Greyhounds won the California State Championship.

Advertisement