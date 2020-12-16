Local high school students present ‘A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play’

Paso High Theatre Company production to air Dec. 18-27

–Students and teachers throughout Paso Robles and beyond have not only shown resilience while facing challenges presented during the 2020 pandemic, many have done so in surprisingly creative ways. Take the students of the Paso High Theatre Company, for example. For the past few months they have been working on A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play, and will be offering this virtual performance December 18 through 27 with the purchase of an online ticket code. A special edition will also air on local radio station KPRL on Dec. 18 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. during Sound Off.

“Every step of the way working on this project has been amazing for us and we can’t wait to share the radio show with our audience,” said Paso Robles High School Director of Theatre Arts Marcy Goodnow.

The radio play was adapted by Bob Cooner from the Charles Dickens classic novel. Students enrolled in the high school’s Acting III/IV classes were encouraged to send in audio audition clips from the show. The final cast list was drawn up and, with the support and direction of Goodnow, the students have been rehearsing and recording lines from their homes. Microphones were sent to the students, allowing them to set up their own sound studios.

While the actors were working, the Advanced Technical Theatre students also received microphones and were creating the sound effects from their homes.

“There are many moving pieces and it has been a lot of work,” said Goodnow. “We have been using WeVideo, a program supplied by our school district, that allows us to collaborate on a video or audio project from a distance. I am continuously amazed at the ability of these students to learn, adapt, and make things happen. Although unable to present a live show in our Performing Arts Center this year, this online radio production means they will still be able to deliver a spectacular holiday performance and connect with not only Paso Robles residents but an audience that can listen from virtually anywhere in the world.”

Stage Manager Jennifer Armstrong, a senior at PRHS, took on the task of putting all of the actors’ lines in order in WeVideo. Assistant Stage Managers Caroline St. Martin and Angela King, both juniors, added in all of the sound effects. Seniors Anya Veach and Yire Sanchez found and placed all of the music in the show.

Listen in to ‘A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play’

Tickets for A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play are available for this on demand production from Dec. 18 through 27 at pasohightheatreco.anywhereseat.com. Gather the entire family and listen to the production for the low price of $10.

Once purchased, a unique online ticket code will be assigned. Just like an in-person event, the ticket will allow audience members to enter the radio production on the Paso High Theatre Company website at pasoschools.org/phtc.

