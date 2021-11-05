Local high schools compete at Selma’s Marching Band Festival

Festival held last Saturday in downtown Selma California

– Reedley High School emerged the winner last Saturday by taking grand sweepstakes honors in the 56th annual Selma Marching Band Festival. Local high schools competed in the festival including San Luis Obispo High School and Templeton High School. Their results are listed in the complete results below.

The festival, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Selma, presented its traditional morning community parade before a big downtown Selma California crowd before staging its field show tournament for the first time in the reconstructed Staley Stadium at Selma High School. It was Selma’s first Band Festival since 2019. The 2020 festival had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 400-member Reedley High band earned 156.75 combined points in the parade and field shows, the most total performance points of any band competing in the festival. It was the third time Reedley has won the Selma Marching Band Festival’s grand sweepstakes trophy.

Dinuba High School was the parade sweepstakes winner. Parade divisional winners included Fowler, Dinuba, Roosevelt (Fresno), Washington Union (Easton) and Fresno. Washington Intermediate of Dinuba was the top-scoring junior high school band. The parade music champion was Washington Union. Reedley took the parade visual title. Fowler posted the highest parade general effect score. In the field show tournament, Frontier High School of Bakersfield was the sweepstakes winner. Frontier swept the field show awards for high music, high visual and high general effect. Field show divisional winners included Reedley, Frontier, Liberty (Bakersfield), Robert F. Kennedy (Delano), Bakersfield and Fresno.

Official results:

Grand sweepstakes: Reedley (156.75 points)

Parade sweepstakes: Dinuba (86.8 points)

Field show sweepstakes: Frontier (Bakersfield, 82.6 points)

Grand Marshal’s Trophy: Robert F. Kennedy (Delano)

Parade music championship: Washington Union (Easton)

Field show music championship: Frontier

Field show general effect championship: Frontier

Divisional awards:

Parade placing:

Division 6A – 1. Fowler; 2. Reedley.

Division 5A – 1. Dinuba; 2. San Luis Obispo.

Division 4A – 1. Roosevelt (Fresno).

Division 3A – 1. Washington Union; 2. Orosi; 3. Parlier.

Division 1A – 1. Fresno; 2. Orange Cove.

Junior High – 1. Washington Intermediate (Dinuba); El Monte (Orosi).

Field show placing:

Division 6A – 1. Reedley; 2. Templeton.

Division 5A – 1. Frontier (Bakersfield); 2. San Luis Obispo.

Division 4A – 1. Liberty (Bakersfield).

Division 3A – 1. Robert F. Kennedy (Delano); 2. Orosi; 3. Mt. Whitney (Visalia).

Division 2A – 1. Bakersfield.

Division 1A – 1. Fresno; 2. Liberty (Madera Ranchos).

