Local home loan expert Marc Coons moves to CrossCountry Mortgage

Services include loan advisement and home purchasing

– Local home loan expert and mortgage advisor Marc Coons recently moved from Caliber Home Loans to CrossCountry Mortgage.

Over the last 17 years, he has helped over 1,000 local families buy their homes, and he continues to assist the community with home loans, refinancing, lines of credit, and more services.

“CrossCountry aligned with how I do business and that is referral and relationship-based,” Coons says. “I care deeply about my clients and referral partners and build long relationships with my clients, who really end up turning into friends.

“The mortgage process is very intimate, so trust is huge and CrossCountry services the majority of their loans so I don’t need to worry about my valued clients being handed off to an 800-number after closing,” he says.

Coons specializes in connecting with clients to provide high-quality services to best suit their needs. Just a few notable characteristics include competitive rates, easy applications, and a wide variety of loan options. In addition to residential loans, Coons also offers assistance with construction loans.

“Making a move in this industry is really scary, but I could not pass up the opportunity to work with the team at CrossCountry SLO,” he says. “They are such a well-oiled machine, with in-house processing and underwriting, seeing the way this team worked, made it a no-brainer for me to make the change,” says Coons, who also works with loans such as FHA, VA, Jumbo, and 203(k), among others.

“I’ve received numerous top producer credits in my career and strive to provide my client the utmost in customer service before, during, and after our transaction together,” he says, adding that the most fulfilling part of working in the mortgage loan industry is “helping people buy their first home, or taking a client who has a difficult credit history and getting them to a place of yes with buying a home…the ultimate goal is to get you into a mortgage loan to obtain the dream of homeownership.”

Coons is a Central Coast local, having lived in Orcutt, Paso Robles, and now Heritage Ranch. Outside of work, he can be found boating at Lake Nacimiento, enjoying a live music event, exploring the country in his RV, and camping; he also enjoys wine and trying new eateries.

For more information, visit marccoons.com or call (805) 712 – 8040.

