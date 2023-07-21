Local homeless shelter reaches new milestone

Organization helps over 100 people find housing in the community

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a local nonprofit dedicated to addressing homelessness, announces a significant milestone in its ongoing mission. Since January of this year, ECHO has successfully assisted over 100 men, women, and children in finding stable housing through its emergency shelter programs, outreach initiatives, staff, and volunteers.

ECHO’s commitment to ending homelessness has positively impacted the lives of 101 individuals and families who were once facing uncertain living situations. Through a comprehensive approach that combines shelter services, stability, targeted outreach, and the efforts of its staff and volunteers, ECHO has created a lasting impact on the local community.

“At ECHO, we believe that every person deserves a place to call home, and it is truly inspiring to witness the positive outcomes we have achieved in such a short span of time,” said Wendy Lewis, executive director of ECHO. “Our success in helping over 100 individuals and families secure housing demonstrates the effectiveness of our holistic approach and the dedication of our amazing team.”

ECHO’s emergency shelter programs provide safe and supportive environments for individuals and families experiencing homelessness, offering them a pathway toward stability and self-sufficiency. Through a combination of 90-day emergency shelter, individualized case management, and supportive services, ECHO empowers its clients to overcome the challenges they face and find lasting solutions.

Furthermore, ECHO’s outreach efforts have been instrumental in identifying and assisting individuals living on the streets, connecting them with vital resources, and helping them transition into suitable housing situations.

For more information visit https://www.echoshelter.org/ or call (805) 462-FOOD (3663).

