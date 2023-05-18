Local homeless shelter seeks summer volunteers

Volunteers needed at both the Atascadero and Paso Robles campuses

– El Camino Homeless Shelter (ECHO), is in need of community volunteers to assist in operations at both the Atascadero and Paso Robles Campus. For ECHO Atascadero, they are seeking volunteers for the overnight chaperone position. A unique experience where volunteers get to connect with residents of the 90-Day Residential Shelter Program, and are a warm and welcoming face from the community. Friends and family members are welcome to sign up in groups and experience it together. A position that is fulfilled during the school year by incredible students from Cal Poly University, ECHO is seeking community help to fill those positions over the summer months. Both ECHO campuses are also seeking new meal teams interested in helping to support the nightly meal program that runs every night of the year in both Atascadero and Paso Robles.

“Along with our caring staff, volunteers are the heart of our organization. When someone from the community comes in with a welcome smile and words of encouragement, it can truly be life-changing for those we serve,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO and president of ECHO. “Our volunteers are so important to the success of our mission and supporting those in our community who are facing homelessness find stability and housing.”



Volunteer duties of the overnight chaperone include supervising activities like basketball, four square, tag, games, and more. Volunteers act as a listening ear for residents wanting to talk and are the support to the on-site residential advocate staff member.

To learn more about the volunteer positions at both ECHO Campuses and to apply for a volunteer position visit echoshelter.org/volunteer or call (805) 462-3663.

