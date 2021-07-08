Local hospital medical staff honored at 4th of July parade
Medical staff at Twin Cities honored for their efforts during pandemic
– Twin Cities Community Hospital doctors, nurses and staff were honored to ride in the Templeton Historical Museum Society’s 1932 Templeton School bus in the annual Templeton 4th of July parade last weekend. The Templeton Historical Museum Society’s Board invited medical staff of Twin Cities as an appreciation of their efforts during the COVID pandemic.
Riding the bus, which was restored by volunteers, and in the pictures are:
- Dr. Julie Fallon, local Primary Care physician
- Larry Vickman, Emergency Department Nurse
- Dr. Andy Anthony, Hospitalist physician
- Dr. Andrew Dixon, Anesthesiologist in the Operating Room
- Barbra Andrade, Wound Care Center Nurse
- Serena Savage, Intensive Care Unit Nurse
- Melissa Johnson, Intensive Care Unit Director
- Karen Jones, Occupational Therapist
- Dr. Irene Spinello, Intensive Care Unit Intensivist
- Joy Powers, CDCR nurse
- Dr. John Blaney, General Surgeon
- Mike Lane, Chief Operating Officer at Twin Cities
The participants say they were thrilled by the turn out, the standing and cheers from the crowd along the parade route, and inspired and humbled by many people shouting “thank you” to the bus.