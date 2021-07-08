Local hospital medical staff honored at 4th of July parade

– Twin Cities Community Hospital doctors, nurses and staff were honored to ride in the Templeton Historical Museum Society’s 1932 Templeton School bus in the annual Templeton 4th of July parade last weekend. The Templeton Historical Museum Society’s Board invited medical staff of Twin Cities as an appreciation of their efforts during the COVID pandemic.

Riding the bus, which was restored by volunteers, and in the pictures are:

Dr. Julie Fallon, local Primary Care physician

Larry Vickman, Emergency Department Nurse

Dr. Andy Anthony, Hospitalist physician

Dr. Andrew Dixon, Anesthesiologist in the Operating Room

Barbra Andrade, Wound Care Center Nurse

Serena Savage, Intensive Care Unit Nurse

Melissa Johnson, Intensive Care Unit Director

Karen Jones, Occupational Therapist

Dr. Irene Spinello, Intensive Care Unit Intensivist

Joy Powers, CDCR nurse

Dr. John Blaney, General Surgeon

Mike Lane, Chief Operating Officer at Twin Cities

The participants say they were thrilled by the turn out, the standing and cheers from the crowd along the parade route, and inspired and humbled by many people shouting “thank you” to the bus.

