Local hospital honors retiring governing board members

Recognition awards presented at recent holiday dinner held at Vina Robles

– Twin Cities Community Hospital recognized and honored several prominent north San Luis Obispo County leaders at the hospital’s recent Governing Board and Medical Executive Committee Holiday Dinner held at Vina Robles Winery in Paso Robles.

The honorees were members of the board that are “retiring” from the board after their service through the pandemic. Tenet Health Central Coast CEO Mark Lisa presented recognition awards to the following in recognition of their service:

Debra Albert, who is the outgoing Chair of the Board of Governors, and has a marketing and Communications firm based in Paso Robles. She is also a past chair of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Wayne Caruthers III, who is the President of Management Recruiters of Templeton.

Dr. William Sima, who is a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon serving the Central Coast.

Dr. Irene Spinello, who is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Intensivist at Twin Cities and “faced unprecedented challenges in directing Twin Cities’ ICU during the worst surges of the pandemic,” according to the hospital.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media