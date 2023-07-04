Local hospitals honored for achievement in stroke care

American Heart Association, American Stroke Association honors both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals

– Both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, have received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines / Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for 2023.

Additionally, Sierra Vista has received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognitions for 2023. Both Twin Cities and Sierra Vista were already certified as Primary Stroke Centers by the joint commission.

“This award is significant and a recognition of our stroke care teams at Twin Cities and Sierra Vista,” said Dr. Moussa Yazbeck, medical director of stroke programs for Tenet Health Central Coast. “We are at the forefront of technology and, this year, we started using artificial intelligence to significantly expedite stroke diagnosis and, subsequently, care, which will have impact on outcome and survival.”

The Gold Plus award recognizes that Twin Cities and Sierra Vista have achieved the “plus quality” standard for two or more consecutive calendar years of 85% or higher adherence on all achievement measures applicable and 75% or higher adherence with additional select quality measures in stroke.

These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. The award also recognizes that, before discharge, Twin Cities’ and Sierra Vista’s patients receive education on managing their health, as well as other care transition interventions.

The Stroke Honor Roll recognition is only given to facilities that achieve a “door-to-needle” time of less than 60 minutes for at least 75% of stroke patients. The “needle” in that phrase refers to the clot-dissolving medicine tPA (tissue Plasminogen Activator), which is the only treatment for acute ischemic stroke to receive Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award recognizes hospitals’ diligence to ensure patients with type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized for heart disease or stroke.

