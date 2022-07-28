Local hospitals honored for stroke care quality

Tenet Health hospitals recognized by American Heart Association, US News & World Report

– Tenet Health Central Coast’s two hospitals, Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, have been recently recognized by both the American Heart Association (AHA) and U.S. News & World Report (USN) for the quality of their stroke care programs.

Specifically, for the AHA awards, Twin Cities received the AHA’s Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Stroke honor with the “Target: Stroke” Honor Roll while Sierra Vista received the Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Stroke honor along with the “Target: Type 2 Diabetes” Honor Roll. The Get With The Guidelines awards demonstrate commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, which ultimately lead to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals and recognized both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals with the highest award a hospital can earn for its Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions ratings. Sierra Vista earned a high performing rating for stroke care, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

Similarly, Twin Cities earned a high performing rating for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) care – which current data suggests may increase the risk of hemorrhagic stroke – also in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.

“To be recognized by both the American Heart Association and U.S. News & World Report independently confirms for our communities that Tenet Health Central Coast provides a national level of care right here in San Luis Obispo County,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast. “Fewer than half of all hospitals reviewed by US News received a high-performing rating in any category, and that demonstrates how our programs are elite and state-of-the-art.”

Sierra Vista had already earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center (TSC) Certification in 2020, which signifies the hospital meets rigorous standards for performing mechanical thrombectomy, a state-of-the-art, specialized, and minimally invasive procedure used to remove a blood clot from the brain during a large vessel occlusive ischemic stroke.

The U.S. News Procedures and Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said.

