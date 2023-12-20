Local hospitals play host to Operation Holiday Cheer

Parade included 10 law enforcement agencies across the Central Coast

– Both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, played host to Operation Holiday Cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Operation Holiday Cheer is a parade created by local peace officers from multiple agencies that stopped at all Central Coast hospitals, including an early appearance by Santa Claus, to show appreciation for doctors, nurses, and staff who spend their holidays taking care of others.

The parade paused for about five minutes in front of the main entrance of each hospital to allow for group photos with Santa Claus, patients, visitors, staff, first responders and peace officers.

The parade started at Twin Cities Community Hospital at 10 a.m. and reached Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center – San Luis Obispo County’s only Trauma Center – at about 11:15 a.m.

The parade is an extension of Operation Holiday Cheer in Southern California’s San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, which started three years ago. Combined, over 40 law enforcement agencies, 100 peace officers, and 45 hospitals (stretching across 475 miles) will participate.

Participating agencies in San Luis Obispo County are:

Paso Robles Police Department

Atascadero Police Department

Arroyo Grande Police Department

California Highway Patrol

Cuesta College Police

SLO Police Department

SLO County Sheriff’s Department

Morro Bay Police Department

Port San Luis Harbor Patrol

