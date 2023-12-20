Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 20, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Local hospitals play host to Operation Holiday Cheer
  • Follow Us!

Local hospitals play host to Operation Holiday Cheer 

Posted: 7:00 am, December 20, 2023 by News Staff

Local hospitals play host to Operation Holiday Cheer

Parade included 10 law enforcement agencies across the Central Coast

– Both Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, played host to Operation Holiday Cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Operation Holiday Cheer is a parade created by local peace officers from multiple agencies that stopped at all Central Coast hospitals, including an early appearance by Santa Claus, to show appreciation for doctors, nurses, and staff who spend their holidays taking care of others.Local hospitals play host to Operation Holiday Cheer

The parade paused for about five minutes in front of the main entrance of each hospital to allow for group photos with Santa Claus, patients, visitors, staff, first responders and peace officers.

The parade started at Twin Cities Community Hospital at 10 a.m. and reached Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center – San Luis Obispo County’s only Trauma Center – at about 11:15 a.m.

The parade is an extension of Operation Holiday Cheer in Southern California’s San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, which started three years ago. Combined, over 40 law enforcement agencies, 100 peace officers, and 45 hospitals (stretching across 475 miles) will participate.

Local hospitals play host to Operation Holiday Cheer

Participating agencies in San Luis Obispo County are:

  • Paso Robles Police Department
  • Atascadero Police Department
  • Arroyo Grande Police Department
  • California Highway Patrol
  • Cuesta College Police
  • SLO Police Department
  • SLO County Sheriff’s Department
  • Morro Bay Police Department
  • Port San Luis Harbor Patrol

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.